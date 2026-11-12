Witkoff and Kushner flew to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

In the morning of November 12, U.S. President Donald Trump's special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow, Russia. This was reported by Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin chief's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, on X, writes UNN.

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Dmitriev met them at Vnukovo Airport.

Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Putin in Moscow tomorrow morning

Kushner and Witkoff are to meet with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. They then plan to travel to Dublin, where they are to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What exactly will be discussed at the meetings, Russian media outlets report, has not been specified. Kushner only stated that it would concern what was discussed at the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian delegation representative Davyd Arakhamia stated that there was a "good momentum" to reach an agreement by New Year. Meanwhile, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that the sides had "moved closer to peace".