Kuleba welcomed the Council of Europe's decision to prepare for the establishment of the Special Tribunal

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to prepare documents and a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has adopted an important decision on the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. The decision instructs the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to prepare the necessary documents to facilitate consultations in the Core Group and to prepare a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual establishment of the Tribunal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informs.

Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision in X and expressed his gratitude to all EUAM members who supported this step.

I welcome today's decision of the Committee of Ministers of Ukraine on a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and I thank all its members who supported this step. This is an important practical step towards the establishment of the tribunal. Each such step brings us closer to proving the inevitability of punishment for the crime of aggression against Ukraine - Kuleba noted.

According to the minister, Ukraine continues to work to ensure that the tribunal delivers justice.

This is critical not only for all Ukrainians who have suffered as a result of Russian aggression, but also for all nations who want to live in a peaceful and secure world - Kuleba wrote on his page in Kh.

Recall

UNN reported that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit The Hague, where he will take part in a ministerial conference on the restoration of justice in Ukraine and discuss the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Stefanchuk discussed with the PACE president the mechanism of compensation for damages from the war and a special tribunal for Putin.