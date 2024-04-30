Kuleba welcomed the Council of Europe's decision to prepare for the establishment of the Special Tribunal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94129 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109749 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152478 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252355 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165772 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226954 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28616 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24915 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32011 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24676 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21914 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252355 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212918 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225326 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94129 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113329 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114206 views
Actual
Kuleba welcomed the Council of Europe's decision to prepare for the establishment of the Special Tribunal

Kuleba welcomed the Council of Europe's decision to prepare for the establishment of the Special Tribunal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64794 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomes the Council of Europe's decision to prepare the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as it brings the punishment for aggression against Ukraine closer to inevitability.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to prepare documents and a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has adopted an important decision on the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. The decision instructs the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to prepare the necessary documents to facilitate consultations in the Core Group and to prepare a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual establishment of the Tribunal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informs.

Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision in X and expressed his gratitude to all EUAM members who supported this step.

I welcome today's decision of the Committee of Ministers of Ukraine on a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and I thank all its members who supported this step. This is an important practical step towards the establishment of the tribunal. Each such step brings us closer to proving the inevitability of punishment for the crime of aggression against Ukraine

- Kuleba noted.
Image

According to the minister, Ukraine continues to work to ensure that the tribunal delivers justice.

This is critical not only for all Ukrainians who have suffered as a result of Russian aggression, but also for all nations who want to live in a peaceful and secure world

- Kuleba wrote on his page in Kh.
Image

Recall

UNN reported that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit The Hague, where he will take part in a ministerial conference on the restoration of justice in Ukraine and discuss the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Stefanchuk discussed with the PACE president the mechanism of compensation for damages from the war and a special tribunal for Putin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
the-hagueThe Hague
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising