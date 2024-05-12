Kuleba talks with new Portuguese Foreign Minister on implementation of "peace formula"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel. Prog The foreign minister reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, he congratulated his colleague on his appointment as foreign minister and discussed the bilateral agenda and the implementation of the Ukrainian "peace formula.

I appreciate Minister Rangel's commitment to strongly support Ukraine on its path to EU membership, - Kuleba added.

Recall

Ukraine and Portugal start negotiations on a bilateral security agreement.