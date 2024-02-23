Kuleba: OSCE should become a platform of responsibility of the Russian Federation, not a dialog with it

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the OSCE to use all existing and create new mechanisms to combat crimes, stressing the need for the organization to become a platform for compliance with Russia, not a dialogue with it. Kuleba said this during a speech at a special expanded meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Foreign Ministry reports UNN.

Details

During his speech, Kuleba called on the OSCE to use all available mechanisms and create new ones to counteract sexual crimes by the Russian occupiers and to release civilian hostages held by the Russians.

As long as Russia steals our children, abducts civilians, attacks civilian infrastructure, destroys the environment and commits other crimes, the OSCE should be a platform for compliance with Russia, not a dialogue with it. - Kuleba said.

He noted that during the aggression against Ukraine, Russian criminals have committed literally all types of atrocities listed in the Rome Statute, and emphasized that the OSCE can contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, as envisaged by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

"The OSCE can and should be more active and responsive in applying existing tools and developing new ones to help return Ukrainian children and civilian prisoners illegally deported to Russia, who are the most vulnerable group that remains outside the attention of the international community," the minister added.

The foreign minister also called on the OSCE to pay more attention to the oppression of ethnic groups in Russia and spoke about the impossibility of international organizations cooperating with the aggressor country.

There can be no constructive engagement with Moscow in the OSCE or the UN as long as Russia continues to undermine our societies, including through election meddling, cyberattacks and propaganda, the use of migrants as weapons, and food and energy. And also as long as Russia keeps three OSCE staff members in illegal detention. A common policy of isolation will encourage Russia to release them without preconditions. - Kuleba added.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the UN to use all tools to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during its war against Ukraine.