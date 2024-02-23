Kuleba: OSCE should become a platform of responsibility of the Russian Federation, not a dialog with it

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36078 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136968 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83594 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305757 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255000 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198255 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252498 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158614 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372339 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66774 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 137021 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 305843 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255044 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24317 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32028 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31721 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84423 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91324 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kuleba: OSCE should become a platform of responsibility of the Russian Federation, not a dialog with it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37113 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister called on the OSCE to become a platform for holding Russia accountable for its crimes during the war in Ukraine, rather than a forum for dialogue.

Kuleba: OSCE should become a platform of responsibility of the Russian Federation, not a dialog with it

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the OSCE to use all existing and create new mechanisms to combat crimes, stressing the need for the organization to become a platform for compliance with Russia, not a dialogue with it. Kuleba said this during a speech at a special expanded meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Foreign Ministry reports UNN.

Details

During his speech, Kuleba called on the OSCE to use all available mechanisms and create new ones to counteract sexual crimes by the Russian occupiers and to release civilian hostages held by the Russians.

As long as Russia steals our children, abducts civilians, attacks civilian infrastructure, destroys the environment and commits other crimes, the OSCE should be a platform for compliance with Russia, not a dialogue with it. 

- Kuleba said.

He noted that during the aggression against Ukraine, Russian criminals have committed literally all types of atrocities listed in the Rome Statute, and emphasized that the OSCE can contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, as envisaged by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

"The OSCE can and should be more active and responsive in applying existing tools and developing new ones to help return Ukrainian children and civilian prisoners illegally deported to Russia, who are the most vulnerable group that remains outside the attention of the international community," the minister added.

The foreign minister also called on the OSCE to pay more attention to the oppression of ethnic groups in Russia and spoke about the impossibility of international organizations cooperating with the aggressor country.

There can be no constructive engagement with Moscow in the OSCE or the UN as long as Russia continues to undermine our societies, including through election meddling, cyberattacks and propaganda, the use of migrants as weapons, and food and energy. And also as long as Russia keeps three OSCE staff members in illegal detention. A common policy of isolation will encourage Russia to release them without preconditions. 

- Kuleba added.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the UN to use all tools to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during its war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Rome
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02