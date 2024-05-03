Kuleba discusses with Cameron acceleration of air defense for Ukraine and progress with frozen Russian assets

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his British counterpart David Cameron in Kyiv to discuss accelerating military assistance, especially air defense, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. The minister said this on Friday, UNN reports.

It's great to welcome David Cameron to Kyiv to focus on accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, in particular air defense, as well as our joint preparations for upcoming international events - Kuleba wrote in X.

According to the Foreign Minister, the parties "also focused on the next steps that will allow the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

