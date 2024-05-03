Kuleba discusses with Cameron acceleration of air defense for Ukraine and progress with frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his British counterpart David Cameron in Kyiv to discuss accelerating military assistance, especially in the area of air defense, using frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, and preparing for upcoming international events.
It's great to welcome David Cameron to Kyiv to focus on accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, in particular air defense, as well as our joint preparations for upcoming international events
According to the Foreign Minister, the parties "also focused on the next steps that will allow the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.
