Kuleba discussed preparations for the Washington NATO summit with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12879 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 129657 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203364 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241595 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149321 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370381 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182813 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149872 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 129657 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112728 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131381 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125640 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145631 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9826 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11293 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15527 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26402 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Kuleba discussed preparations for the Washington NATO summit with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24739 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to the Polish side for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland and Poland's support for the joint communique of the summit.

Kuleba discussed preparations for the Washington NATO summit with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting with Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Szymon Golovnia, who paid a visit to Ukraine for the first time.

Details 

Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to the Polish side for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland and Poland's support for the joint communique of the summit.

The parties discussed further ways of cooperation with the countries of Africa, Asia and South America.

They separately discussed preparations for the Washington NATO summit and the signing of a bilateral security agreement. The interlocutors also noted the intensive dynamics of Ukrainian-Polish relations, in particular inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Active cooperation at the parliamentary level between our states confirms the strategic nature of relations and contributes to the implementation of our joint initiatives

- said Minister Dmitry Kuleba. 

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhol met in Kyiv with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Szymon Golovnya to discuss energy cooperation, the country's integration into the EU and bilateral infrastructure projects.

Zelenskyy discusses signing security agreement with Polish Sejm Marshal19.06.24, 15:19 • 22068 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Elżbieta Witek
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91