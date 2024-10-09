Kremlin confirms that Trump sent Covid tests to Putin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Kremlin confirms that Trump sent Covid tests to Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17914 views

The Kremlin confirmed that Trump sent Putin COVID-19 tests during the pandemic. However, it denied claims of phone calls between the leaders after Trump left office.

The Kremlin has confirmed that former US President Donald Trump sent Covid-19 testing devices to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tenure at the height of the pandemic, as described in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the tests had been sent, but denied the book's claim that the two leaders spoke by phone several times after Trump left office.

"We also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic," Peskov said in a written response to questions about the book. "But it's not true about the phone calls.

According to media reports, a book by a prominent Watergate journalist says that Trump, as president in 2020, secretly sent Abbott Covid testing machines to Putin when there were few devices, CNN reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a statement, Trump's campaign denied the allegations, saying that "none of these made-up stories by Bob Woodward are true" and accused the journalist of bias.

Let's add

The newspaper notes that Trump has long boasted about his relationship with Putin, in particular, claiming that he could end Russia's war against Ukraine if he is elected to the White House again, without specifying how he would achieve this.

The former president criticized Biden over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Israel's war with Hamas in the Middle East, saying that this would not have happened if the Republican were still in office.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising