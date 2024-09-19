Klymenko offered Portugal assistance of Ukrainian rescuers in extinguishing forest fires

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Portugal to Ukraine Antonio Vazquez Alves Machado. The Minister offered Portugal to help Ukrainian rescuers extinguish the fires in the country that have spread to the central and northern parts of the country. Klymenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Portugal is currently suffering from large-scale fires that have engulfed the central and northern parts of the country. Unfortunately, there have been deaths and injuries. The heat and high winds make it difficult to extinguish the fire. So I offered Mr. Ambassador the help of Ukrainian rescuers. The State Emergency Service has a specialized firefighting aircraft and trained specialists to work in such conditions - Klymenko wrote.

He noted that during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian rescuers gained unique experience in emergency situations and Ukraine is ready to help partners in need.

Recall

Portugal on Monday asked the European Commission to provide more firefighting aircraft, as at least 15 fires rage in the country's central and northern regions.