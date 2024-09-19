ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112056 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181565 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145083 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147611 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Klymenko offered Portugal assistance of Ukrainian rescuers in extinguishing forest fires

Klymenko offered Portugal assistance of Ukrainian rescuers in extinguishing forest fires

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35105 views

Ukraine's Interior Minister has offered Portugal assistance in fighting large-scale fires. The State Emergency Service is ready to provide a specialized firefighting aircraft and trained specialists to work in extreme conditions.

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Portugal to Ukraine Antonio Vazquez Alves Machado. The Minister offered Portugal to help Ukrainian rescuers extinguish the fires in the country that have spread to the central and northern parts of the country. Klymenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Portugal is currently suffering from large-scale fires that have engulfed the central and northern parts of the country. Unfortunately, there have been deaths and injuries. The heat and high winds make it difficult to extinguish the fire. So I offered Mr. Ambassador the help of Ukrainian rescuers. The State Emergency Service has a specialized firefighting aircraft and trained specialists to work in such conditions

- Klymenko wrote.

He noted that during the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian rescuers gained unique experience in emergency situations and Ukraine is ready to help partners in need.

Recall

Portugal on Monday asked the European Commission to provide more firefighting aircraft, as at least 15 fires rage in the country's central and northern regions.

SocietyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
portugalPortugal
ukraineUkraine

