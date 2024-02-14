Kherson suffers another Russian attack: a woman is wounded

Russian troops once again attacked Kherson, a woman was injured, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.

Russian army shells Kherson. A 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack. The victim was diagnosed with a limb injury - the RMA reported on Telegram.

The Kherson woman was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

The head of the Kherson CMA, Roman Mrochko, clarified in Telegram that the woman, born in 1963, had turned to doctors with a "closed fracture of the head of the left radius.

