Kharkiv region under russian shelling: a woman was killed and a man wounded in the village of Vodiane

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68515 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117531 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122463 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267320 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237484 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100224 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63061 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34749 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31445 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44719 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222825 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234461 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100302 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100740 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117888 views
Kharkiv region under russian shelling: a woman was killed and a man wounded in the village of Vodiane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42948 views

A 56-year-old woman was killed and a 58-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian troops' shelling of the village of Vodiane in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. In addition, more than 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers.

In Kharkiv region, more than 22 settlements were targeted by russian artillery and mortar shelling. A 56-year-old woman was killed and a 58-year-old man was injured in the village of Vodiane as a result of the shelling by the KABA. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, to UNN .

Details

More than 22 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the occupiers. These attacks took place, in particular, in Kozacha Lopan, Okhrymivka, Mykolaivka, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and other settlements.

The enemy launched air strikes on Varvarovka and Vilkhuvatka.

On February 10, the KABs shelled the village of Vodiane in Kupyansk district, destroying two private houses and damaging seven others. A 56-year-old woman died as a result of the attack, and a 58-year-old man refused hospitalization.

A farm outside the village was damaged. Five storage buildings were destroyed and agricultural machinery was damaged.

Add

Over the past day, 231 explosive devices were cleared of mines on an area of 17.55 hectares, and 231 explosive items were removed.

Kharkiv region: prosecutors show consequences of shelling in Pishchane and Hlushkivka

War
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
Kharkiv

