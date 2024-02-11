Kharkiv region under russian shelling: a woman was killed and a man wounded in the village of Vodiane

In Kharkiv region, more than 22 settlements were targeted by russian artillery and mortar shelling. A 56-year-old woman was killed and a 58-year-old man was injured in the village of Vodiane as a result of the shelling by the KABA. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, to UNN .

More than 22 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the occupiers. These attacks took place, in particular, in Kozacha Lopan, Okhrymivka, Mykolaivka, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and other settlements.

The enemy launched air strikes on Varvarovka and Vilkhuvatka.

On February 10, the KABs shelled the village of Vodiane in Kupyansk district, destroying two private houses and damaging seven others. A 56-year-old woman died as a result of the attack, and a 58-year-old man refused hospitalization.

A farm outside the village was damaged. Five storage buildings were destroyed and agricultural machinery was damaged.

Over the past day, 231 explosive devices were cleared of mines on an area of 17.55 hectares, and 231 explosive items were removed.

