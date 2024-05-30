ukenru
Kharkiv region to receive simplified procedure for construction of artesian wells in hospitals - Shmyhal

Kharkiv region to receive simplified procedure for construction of artesian wells in hospitals - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29924 views

The government has simplified bureaucratic procedures for the construction of artesian wells in medical institutions of the Kharkiv region to provide hospitals with water.

The Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution that simplified bureaucratic procedures for the construction of artesian wells in medical institutions for the Kharkiv region. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"The government has simplified bureaucratic procedures for the construction of artesian wells in medical institutions for the Kharkiv region. A simplified licensing procedure will apply, and the time frame for completing work will be accelerated as much as possible. Thus, we will provide all hospitals with water," Shmygal said in Telegram.

He added that such a procedure is already in effect in the southern regions.

"This is only part of the comprehensive measures to prepare the region for winter, which are carried out by government and local authorities," Shmygal added.

recall

Due to solar generation and the failure to repair two NPP power units for several days , planned shutdowns of consumers have not been applied. However, the situation may change if a significant deficit is again recorded in the system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
Telegram
Denis Shmyhal
Kharkiv
Poland

Contact us about advertising