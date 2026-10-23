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Italy is tightening security measures due to the threat of new riots — 500 troops will be sent to Milan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Italy is tightening security following riots at protests against the cost of living. 500 troops will be sent to Milan; a curfew is not planned.

Italy is tightening security measures due to the threat of new riots — 500 troops will be sent to Milan

Italy is stepping up security measures and deploying hundreds of troops ahead of new protests following last weekend’s large-scale riots. In Milan, Rome and Turin, there are fears of renewed clashes, looting of shops and street violence. Deutsche Presse-Agentur reports, writes UNN.

Details

Security has been reinforced in several cities due to the risk of new clashes. According to media reports, significant additional security forces are on standby.

Last weekend riots broke out in Milan and other cities following protests against the high cost of living, which had initially proceeded peacefully. In Milan’s Piazza del Duomo and the surrounding streets, young people, mostly dressed in black and wearing masks, smashed shop windows and looted stores and supermarkets.

Controls are being tightened in Milan

Following the riots, the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced its intention to "give a decisive response." Several days ago, the authorities adopted a decree providing for the deployment of another 500 service members to Milan.

On Friday, surveillance and controls were tightened at railway stations in the Lombardy region, where Milan is located, to prevent large numbers of young people from arriving in the city.

According to the newspaper Corriere della Sera, demonstrations will not be allowed in central Milan, and police are preparing for preventive arrests. Joint teams of police officers and military personnel are to conduct patrols.

At present, the Italian authorities are not considering introducing a curfew, as was done in neighboring France.

According to Corriere della Sera, the authorities seek to prevent public life in Milan from coming to a standstill. Shops, museums and metro stations will be closed only if the situation escalates, should circumstances require it.

France is preparing to deploy military personnel to contain protests over the weekend23.10.26, 17:03 • 2554 views

Olga Rozgon

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