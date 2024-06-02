ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy confirms Vladimir Zelensky's participation at the G7 summit

Italy confirms Vladimir Zelensky's participation at the G7 summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42600 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the group of Seven summit, which will be held on June 13-15 in the city of Brindisi in southern Italy, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni confirmed.

Italian prime minister Georgia Melanie has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G7 summit, which will be held on June 13-15 in the city of Brindisi in southern Italy. Writes UNN with reference to Anasa.

Details

Meloni confirmed the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the G7 summit. However, she did not specify whether the Ukrainian leader will be in Italy personally, or will join via video link.

At the same time, the official noted that at least fifteen countries and international institutions are invited to the summit, except for the leaders of the group members and the Pope.

Recall

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani saidthat his country will not give permission to use the weapons provided by them on the territory of the Russian Federation and will never send troops to Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
g7G7
italyItaly
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

