It is unlikely that we will get a full confiscation quickly, but income is a realistic scenario: Malyuska on Russia's frozen assets

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 26749 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139065 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168564 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162162 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146951 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214946 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201706 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52859 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61863 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 36356 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102875 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89530 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201708 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227938 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215405 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89530 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102875 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156575 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155434 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159290 views
It is unlikely that we will get a full confiscation quickly, but income is a realistic scenario: Malyuska on Russia's frozen assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112961 views

Ukraine is unlikely to be able to quickly obtain full confiscation of frozen Russian assets due to legal and geopolitical issues, but receiving income from these assets is a realistic scenario, according to Justice Minister Denys Malyuska.

It is unlikely that we will get a full confiscation of frozen Russian assets quickly enough, but revenues from Russian assets are a realistic scenario. This was stated by Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska in an interview published on the YouTube channel “No one will watch this” and explained what limits Ukrainian partners in terms of quick decisions regarding Russian assets, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

It's not about Russia, strange as it may sound. Not a single argument or problem that stands in the way of a quick confiscation is related to the fact that it is Russia. The only small exception is that some fear that in response to the confiscation of sovereign assets, Russia will begin to confiscate property of Western companies in Russia. This argument is at least somewhat related to the actions of the Russian Federation, while the rest of the fears that block the rapid confiscation are not directly tied to Russia

- Malyuska said.

He listed the arguments that influence the blocking of the rapid confiscation of Russian assets. “These are financial arguments, these are geopolitical arguments, which are related to the consequences for other countries, major influential players in the world. These are legal issues because sovereign immunity is one of the most reliable ways to protect anything. Russian funds are protected by sovereign immunity, which is a complex legal construct... One state has no right to make decisions about another state without the consent of that other state,” Malyuska said.

The presidents of the United States and France supported the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine09.06.24, 17:18 • 104422 views

The minister noted that Ukraine is trying to overcome this concept by applying rather underdeveloped but existing legal concepts, but it is difficult.

For the West, which prays for the stability of its legal system, where it is believed that this is their competitive advantage, no matter how bad you are, your legal rights will always be protected. They have been proud of this for centuries. No matter how bad a country is, certain rights must be protected. There are many problems with confiscation, they all have global consequences, if such confiscation happens, it will have global consequences not only for Russia, it limits our partners to make quick decisions in this regard

- Malyuska explained.

White House prepares new steps to help Ukraine: use of russian assets and sanctions at G7 summit12.06.24, 02:03 • 107537 views

Nevertheless, Malyuska is convinced that some decisions will be made and Ukraine will receive some funds fairly quickly.

It is unlikely that we will get a full confiscation quickly enough, there is too much geopolitics involved, but the revenues are a realistic scenario. The only question is the amount of money we will get quickly enough

- Maluska said.  

AddendumAddendum

The European Commission has announced the first disbursement of excess profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in July 2024.

On June 11, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 1.5 billion euros of profits from frozen Russian assets would become available for Ukraine in July.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising