White House prepares new steps to help Ukraine: use of russian assets and sanctions at G7 summit

White House prepares new steps to help Ukraine: use of russian assets and sanctions at G7 summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107534 views

At the G7 summit in Italy, the White House plans to announce steps to use frozen russian assets to help Ukraine, as well as new sanctions and export controls against russia, and discuss China's support for the russian defense industry.

At the G7 summit in Italy this week, the White House plans to announce steps to use frozen russian assets to help Ukraine, along with new sanctions and export controls against the terrorist country. This was reported by  Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to a White House spokesperson, the G7 summit in Italy is expected to announce steps to use frozen russian assets to help Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced the move, which is intended to unlock the value of the assets in favor of Ukraine. The plan is to use the profits from these assets as collateral for a loan of up to $50 billion for Ukraine.

In addition, new sanctions and export controls against russia are expected to be announced, aimed at supporting Ukraine and responding to moscow's actions. The summit will also discuss China's support for Russia's defense industry in order to counteract the negative global consequences of such a policy.

Vice-President of the European Commission: proposal on frozen Russian assets will be forthcoming soon enough11.03.24, 17:41 • 80451 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World

