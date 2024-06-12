White House prepares new steps to help Ukraine: use of russian assets and sanctions at G7 summit

At the G7 summit in Italy this week, the White House plans to announce steps to use frozen russian assets to help Ukraine, along with new sanctions and export controls against the terrorist country. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to a White House spokesperson, the G7 summit in Italy is expected to announce steps to use frozen russian assets to help Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced the move, which is intended to unlock the value of the assets in favor of Ukraine. The plan is to use the profits from these assets as collateral for a loan of up to $50 billion for Ukraine.

In addition, new sanctions and export controls against russia are expected to be announced, aimed at supporting Ukraine and responding to moscow's actions. The summit will also discuss China's support for Russia's defense industry in order to counteract the negative global consequences of such a policy.

