"It has enough resources": the national security committee said how many more years Russia is ready to fight

Russia still has enough resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In closed reports of intelligence representatives at the national security committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026. This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavskyi, during the roundtable "Two Years of Russia's Full-Scale Aggression. War for Ukraine is a war for Europe", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Unfortunately, despite the consolidation, the concentration of the efforts of the entire civilized world against Russia, the oil, the natural resources that they have, are giving their results. Russia has enough resources to continue this war, and in the classified reports of intelligence representatives to our committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026 - Venislavsky said.

According to him, Russians understand that they will not achieve the goals and objectives they set for themselves quickly, but they are ready to do it to the point of exhaustion.

"The events that are taking place in the world, including the demonstration of the Russian Federation's efforts in space capabilities, waging war from space, intimidation with nuclear weapons, and other information and psychological special operations that they conduct around the world, they are given signs," Venislavsky said.

He said that analyzing the Munich Security Forum, one can conclude that Ukraine is no longer in the first place.

"Because if we analyze the last significant security forum in Munich, we see that Ukraine, unfortunately, is no longer in the first place and is not such a key argument for security in the world. It is already seen as a component of various conflicts, various points of tension around the world, which are directly caused by Russia," Venislavsky said.

Addendum

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Putin has decided to continue the war until he is completely defeated.

The Telegraph reported that Putin plans to continue the war against Ukraine until 2027-2028.