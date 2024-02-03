"It can't go on forever": in the Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed their opinion

The Russian offensive cannot last forever. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a telethon, commenting on the words of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov that the Russian offensive would be "completely exhausted" by spring, UNN correspondent reports.

From what we can see, the enemy will not refuse to fight even this spring, as they continue to form units and prepare reserves. However, from what Budanov said, it is clear that the offensive cannot last forever - Yevlash said.

He noted that the offensive involves a large involvement of personnel, a large amount of equipment, resources, money, fuel and human resources.

"At the moment, what they have gathered here is not enough to move forward. We are now using our technical superiority, our innovativeness and non-standard approach to warfare," said Yevlash.

He noted that the enemy should not be underestimated.

At the same time, Yevlash said that the situation in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia unit is stable but controlled.

"The enemy continues to transfer its reserves to the contact line, in particular, in the Bakhmut sector, one of the key goals of the enemy remains to break through our defense line and move towards Chasiv Yar. Our defenders are reliably holding the line there and inflicting maximum damage on the enemy," said Yevlash.

Addendum

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov statedthat by spring the Russian offensive will be "completely exhausted" and this will give space for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to attack. Therefore, a new Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected in the spring.

Budanov also stated that the next six months of Russia's war against Ukraine will be "interesting.