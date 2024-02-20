ISW: Occupants in Avdiivka sector will have to take operational pause or deploy reinforcements

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
ISW: Occupants in Avdiivka sector will have to take operational pause or deploy reinforcements

ISW: Occupants in Avdiivka sector will have to take operational pause or deploy reinforcements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31161 views

According to experts from the Institute of War Studies, Russian troops around Avdiivka may have to take an operational pause or send reinforcements to prevent the offensive from stopping.

The Russian occupiers may have to take an operational pause before resuming offensive operations in the Avdiivka sector or deploy additional reinforcements from other parts of the front, experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest, UNN reports

Details

ISW writes in its new report that the pace of Russian offensive operations in the Avdiivka area has slowed dramatically since the city was captured. 

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, said on February 19 that the number of Russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector had significantly decreased over the past 24 hours and that Russian forces were regrouping and conducting operations to clear Avdiivka.

 Lykhoviy noted that Russian shelling and air activity in the area had also significantly decreased. 

Russian forces will probably have to take an operational pause before resuming major offensives in the Avdiivka sector or deploy additional reinforcements from other parts of the front to prevent the culmination of operations near Avdiivka

- ISW experts believe.

Russian forces have reserves available for such reinforcements in other sectors, but ISW has not seen any indication that Russian commanders are currently moving these reserves toward Avdiivka. 

On the contrary, Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the Russian command is likely to move the forces that have accumulated around Avdiivka to other, unspecified areas of the front in the near future. 

Evlash said that it will likely take at least a week for Russian forces to move units from Avdiivka to fight in uncertain areas of the front.

As noted, ISW experts have not yet noticed any signs of how Russian forces will decide to distribute their forces currently deployed in the Avdiivka area.

3rd Brigade reports missing soldiers in Avdiivka19.02.24, 21:09 • 31540 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
avdiivkaAvdiivka

Contact us about advertising