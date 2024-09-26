Israeli Foreign Minister says there will be “no ceasefire” with Hezbollah “until victory”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said there will be no ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, becoming the latest Israeli official to reject attempts by the United States and its allies to conclude a temporary ceasefire agreement, UNN reports, citing France 24 and the minister's post on social network X.

Details

"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our might until victory and the safe return of northerners to their homes," Katz said in a post on X, referring to the tens of thousands of displaced people.

