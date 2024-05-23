Israel says it is ready to resume truce talks as long as the war in Gaza continues

Israel has declared its readiness to resume negotiations with Hamas on a truce and the release of hostages in order to end the war, which has been going on since October 7. UNN writes about this with reference to France24.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the continuation of the fight against Hamas, after which Israel launched strikes on the Gaza Strip.

But his office also reported that the military cabinet asked the Israeli negotiating team to "continue negotiations on the return of the hostages.

Add

The previous round of truce talks involving American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators ended earlier this month after Israel launched an attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Recall

Global pressure on Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for a ceasefire has intensified after three European countries announcedthat they would recognize a Palestinian state.

Also this week, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requested arrest warrants for war crimes against Netanyahu and his defense minister, as well as three Hamas leaders.

Israel considers further steps against Norway, Ireland and Spain over intention to recognize Palestinian state - CNN