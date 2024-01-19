ukenru
Israel plans to control security in Gaza after the war

Israel plans to control security in Gaza after the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25292 views

Israeli Prime Minister insists that Israel must retain control of security in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, rejecting US proposals for Palestinian control.

Israel will insist on controlling security in the West Bank and Gaza Strip after the end of hostilities. This was stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

This is a prerequisite. Every piece of territory that we leave becomes a place from which horrific terrorism can be carried out against us

- Netanyahu said.

According to him, he informed the United States of his position and rejected proposals to leave control of the Gaza Strip to Palestinian institutions.

Context

The United States considers it necessary to create a state for the Palestinians. In particular, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Israel should stop taking steps that undermine the Palestinians' ability to govern effectively. And commenting on Netanyahu's position, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Israel cannot solve its long-term problems without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Recall

Since October , Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip has been ongoing, launched in response to a terrorist attack by the Hamas group. During the October 7 attack, terrorists killed 1,200 civilians and soldiers and kidnapped about 250 people, who were turned into hostages.

Hamas shows video with three Israeli hostages15.01.24, 02:15 • 28864 views

About 120 hostages were released in a deal in which Israel released Palestinian prisoners. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says thousand Gazans have been killed in the war with Israel that has followed.

Israeli Defense Minister outlines new strategy for war in Gaza04.01.24, 21:47 • 32825 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

