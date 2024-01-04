Israeli Defense Minister outlines new strategy for war in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined the IDF's plans for the next stage of the war in Gaza. In particular, he announced the deployment of troops to the northern part of the enclave and assured that the persecution of Hamas leaders in the south would also continue. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

In the northern region of the Gaza Strip, we will move to a new combat approach in line with military achievements on the ground. - Gallant's office said in a statement.

Details

Gallant announced his vision for the next stages of the war as Israel withdraws from Gaza to allow thousands of reservists to return to their jobs.

According to the Israeli Defense Minister, the next IDF operations will include raids, tunnel destruction, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations.

In the south of the besieged enclave, where most of Gaza's 2.3 million people now live, many are in tents and other temporary shelters. Gallant emphasized that the goal of the operation is to kill Hamas leaders and rescue Israeli hostages.

This will continue as long as it is deemed necessary. - the statement said.

Israel withdraws some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

After the war, Gallant said that Hamas would no longer control Gaza, and Israel would retain operational freedom of action. But he said there would be no Israeli civilian presence, and Palestinian authorities would be responsible for the enclave.

Gaza's residents are Palestinians, so it will be governed by Palestinian bodies, provided there are no hostile acts or threats against the State of Israel. - Gallant said.

Context

Since the beginning of the war , Israel has lost 174 of its soldiers, most of whom were reservists, killed in the fighting in Gaza. Israel lost another 9 of its citizens in fighting on the border with Lebanon.

In Gaza, the war between Israel and Hamas has caused the greatest destruction. According to the local Ministry of Health, almost 22,000 people have died. It is noted that many of the victims are civilians.

Israel, in turn, claims to have killed more than 8,000 Palestinian militants, indicating that, according to its own data, Hamas retains its core personnel. Pre-war Israeli estimates indicated that the terrorist group had about 30,000 fighters.