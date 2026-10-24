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Israel is preparing the largest operation in the West Bank since 1967

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1728 views

Netanyahu announced a large-scale operation in the Hebron area. The plan includes evacuating residents, searches, and the destruction of infrastructure.

Israel is preparing the largest operation in the West Bank since 1967

Israel is preparing to carry out the largest-scale operation in the West Bank since the country established control over the territory in 1967. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this, reports UNN, citing The Times of Israel.

Details

According to Netanyahu, Israel will "destroy" the Hebron area, from which the armed men who carried out the attack in the West Bank originated.

First of all, we will act to destroy this place, to completely change it. But we are going to do something we have not done before: we will implement the successful and aggressive model that we used in refugee camps, which are essentially terrorist strongholds

- the Israeli prime minister threatened.

He added that "we will evacuate the residents, search house by house, seize the weapons, and destroy all the terrorist infrastructure."

To remind you

According to The New York Times, the militaries of the United States and Israel have developed specific plans to resume strikes against Iran after the U.S. congressional midterm elections.

The United States and European countries called on Israel to stop the rapidly escalating settler violence in the West Bank21.10.26, 05:17 • 15877 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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