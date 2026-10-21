The United States and European countries called on Israel to stop the rapidly escalating settler violence in the West Bank

The United States, France, Belgium and Poland have called on Israel to stop settler attacks in the occupied West Bank. Violence in the region has reached a record level, and those affected include not only Palestinians but also foreign journalists and European officials. LRT reports, writes UNN.

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Nearly 200 attacks were recorded in October alone. Settlers attack Palestinian farmers while they are harvesting olives, set cars on fire, destroy trees and damage residential buildings.

Last week, about 50 masked men brutally beat The Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, an American. She suffered fractures to her ribs, vertebrae and finger, while the attackers stole her equipment.

International calls have so far failed to stop the attacks

The following day, settlers attacked a delegation comprising representatives of France, Belgium, Poland and the Catholic Church, which was taking part in the olive harvest. French mayor Bernard Bodu was injured in the attack.

Despite international condemnation, the violence continues. Local farmers report regular attacks by armed groups and accuse Israeli security forces of failing to provide adequate protection.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu questioned reports of the attacks, calling them part of a coordinated campaign to discredit the country. Although law enforcement officers have detained some suspects, the attackers are rarely held accountable.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the West Bank: they burned olive trees and injured a journalist