Investigations with a flavor of impunity: actions of the NBU Chief Lawyer undermine confidence in the banking system

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Investigations with a flavor of impunity: actions of the NBU Chief Lawyer undermine confidence in the banking system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164285 views

Investigations with a flavor of impunity: the actions of the NBU's chief lawyer undermine confidence in the banking system.

Investigations with a flavor of impunity: actions of the NBU Chief Lawyer undermine confidence in the banking system

The speed and transparency of investigations into criminal proceedings against public officials are critical to maintaining trust in institutions, ensuring justice and adherence to legal standards in Ukraine. Delaying such cases undermines public perception of the justice system, creates an impression of impunity and can negatively affect international relations, in particular with Western partners who expect Ukraine to take transparent and effective anti-corruption measures, UNN writes.

Effective investigations against officials are the foundation of the rule of law. Ukraine's international partners have repeatedly pointed out to the Ukrainian authorities the need to bring criminal proceedings against officials to a logical conclusion, which would demonstrate improvements in the fight against corruption. When investigations are delayed, several serious problems arise.

In particular, when the public sees cases against high-ranking officials "stuck" in the offices of law enforcement agencies, it causes them to lose faith in the state's ability to punish those who break the law. This undermines trust in law enforcement and confidence in their independence.

In addition, delays in investigations of cases against officials can have a negative impact on international relations. Ukraine, especially now, during the war waged by Russia, is under constant scrutiny by international partners such as the IMF and the EU, which often demand anti-corruption and transparency in personnel policy. Examples of delays in cases may reduce the level of trust of these partners in the state and slow down the processes related to the allocation of financial assistance, which is currently critical for our country.

Slow investigation of cases against officials or attempts to "bury" them may allow officials to avoid responsibility, especially if public attention to these cases gradually fades. In this way, officials are likely to feel confident in their impunity.

In addition, in an unstable political situation, unfinished investigations can be used for political pressure or even blackmail, as well as for reprisals against opponents in the future.

Add

One of the most striking examples illustrating the need for quick and effective investigations is the case against Oleksandr Zyma, Chief Lawyer of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, became a subject of criminal proceedings on suspicion of abuse of office.

The case was initiated by Zyma's letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the document, Zyma, who is also the chief lawyer of the National Bank and the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the National Bank of Ukraine.

It was about four lawsuits in which Concorde demanded to cancel fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. 

The Foundation followed the recommendation it received on behalf of the regulator. The letter contained a digital signature of Oleksandr Zyma.

According to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosedka, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions. 

Currently, the criminal proceedings against Zyma have been transferred from the SBI to the Pechersk Police Department of Kyiv for investigation. Law enforcement officials told UNN that they plan to identify the victims and interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank. Also, after Zyma is served with a notice of suspicion, investigators will petition the court to remove him from his duties as director of the NBU's legal department. This gives us hope that Zyma's case will be investigated and brought to court.

The case of Zyma, who is also the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, has attracted the attention of the IMF, which is actively demanding an open competition for the position of the DGF director. The unresolved situation and the accusations against Zyma call into question the transparency of appointments and the independence of key bodies, which could negatively affect Ukraine's interaction with international financial institutions.

In addition to the legal aspects, the case against Zyma also calls into question the transparency of the regulator's actions, which negatively affects confidence in the banking system and may harm relations with international partners.

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, the NBU management did not even initiate an internal investigation, which caused a wave of criticism. Officials of this level should be an example of responsibility, and ignoring this case may leave the impression that the law does not apply to them.

We note that trust in the banking sector and financial institutions is a key element of stability. Failure to investigate corruption crimes may undermine this trust, which will have a negative impact on the entire system.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
