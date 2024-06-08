Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 290 times

During the day, the Russian invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 290 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the head of Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the enemy launched an air strike on Gulyai-pole and Novoandreevka.

109 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

16 MLRS attacks covered Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, and Malinovka.

163 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadny, Malinovka, Preobrazhenka.

4 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

