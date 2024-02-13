Intensity of fighting in the Tauride sector is growing, 645 occupants were killed in the last day - Tarnavsky

The intensity of hostilities in the Tauride sector is increasing. Yesterday, 645 occupants were destroyed in this sector, which is the highest number since the beginning of the year. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Thanks to the efforts of the brave soldiers of the Tauride sector, the total losses of the Russian occupants over the past day amounted to 645 people. This is the highest number since the beginning of the year. The intensity of hostilities is increasing. The number of artillery attacks carried out by the enemy in our operational area on February 12 is also the highest this year - 1267. The same goes for air strikes - 67 of them were recorded, - Tarnavsky said.

Details

He added that over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed or damaged 41 units of Russian military equipment, including 5 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 10 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed 1 ammunition depot and 1 other important enemy facility.

Another ten militants were captured in the Avdiivka sector.

In addition, our fighters managed to neutralize or destroy 280 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, including one Lancet and one ZALA attack drone each, which were destroyed in Donetsk region by small arms fire.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 397,080 people, 6,424 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.