Information on the alleged occupation of Volchansk is not true - NSDC's Emergency Situations Center

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73520 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105617 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148576 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249338 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165163 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44114 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38946 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32855 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57319 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51346 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211511 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237284 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224135 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73520 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51346 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57319 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112688 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113598 views
Information on the alleged occupation of Volchansk is not true - NSDC's Emergency Situations Center

Information on the alleged occupation of Volchansk is not true - NSDC's Emergency Situations Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44743 views

Reports of Russian troops occupying the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, are not true, as most of the city remains under Ukrainian control, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Reports about the alleged complete occupation of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region by Russian troops, which are being spread in the Ukrainian information space, do not correspond to  reality. This was reported on Wednesday by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.  

"Today's information about the occupation of Vovchansk by Russians is not true," reads the statement of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis. 

As noted, most of Vovchansk remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. 

Also, the CPD quoted a statement from the General Staff, which indicated that the enemy had not conducted any active operations in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. At present, the Russians  are trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line and are regrouping.

In turn, Ukrainian units are inflicting fire on the enemy in order to prevent Russians from amassing forces and equipment in the northern part of Vovchansk. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces units  are combing through the city's buildings.

The CPD  called for trusting only verified sources of information.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, stated that there is no danger to Kharkiv as such, but we should not underestimate the enemy. The city is reliably protected, but Russia is doing everything possible to sow fear and panic among the civilian population.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that there is no question of evacuating civilians from the city. 

General Staff: Russia has lost 615 troops since the beginning of the offensive in Kharkiv sector15.05.24, 12:30 • 41966 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

