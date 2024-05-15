Information on the alleged occupation of Volchansk is not true - NSDC's Emergency Situations Center

Reports about the alleged complete occupation of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region by Russian troops, which are being spread in the Ukrainian information space, do not correspond to reality. This was reported on Wednesday by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

"Today's information about the occupation of Vovchansk by Russians is not true," reads the statement of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis.

As noted, most of Vovchansk remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Also, the CPD quoted a statement from the General Staff, which indicated that the enemy had not conducted any active operations in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. At present, the Russians are trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line and are regrouping.

In turn, Ukrainian units are inflicting fire on the enemy in order to prevent Russians from amassing forces and equipment in the northern part of Vovchansk. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are combing through the city's buildings.

The CPD called for trusting only verified sources of information.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, stated that there is no danger to Kharkiv as such, but we should not underestimate the enemy. The city is reliably protected, but Russia is doing everything possible to sow fear and panic among the civilian population.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that there is no question of evacuating civilians from the city.

General Staff: Russia has lost 615 troops since the beginning of the offensive in Kharkiv sector