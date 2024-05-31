ukenru
Increase in excise taxes on fuel supported in the parliamentary committee: what is proposed

Increase in excise taxes on fuel supported in the parliamentary committee: what is proposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22432 views

The parliamentary committee supported the increase in excise taxes on fuel in order to bring the legislation of Ukraine in line with EU standards.

The decision to increase excise taxes on fuel was approved by the relevant parliamentary committee, the Verkhovna Rada is recommended to adopt the relevant bill as a basis, First Deputy Chairman of the committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday, UNN writes.

"The committee supported the register. No. 11256 on increasing excise taxes on fuel. As a basis," Zheleznyak said in Telegram.

According to him,"the situation with the excise tax on gas is very interesting." "Instead of the excise tax under the directive (70 euros), it will be 277 euros," the MP said.

ImageImage

As the representative of the government in the parliament Taras Melnychuk noted, the committee on finance, tax and customs policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the relevant government draft law "on amendments to the tax code of Ukraine regarding the approximation of the legislation of Ukraine to the legislation of the European Union in terms of excise tax".

According to him, the draft law aims to bring the legislation of Ukraine in line with the norms of EU legislation in order to implement the association agreement in terms of bringing excise tax rates closer to the minimum level established in the EU. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

