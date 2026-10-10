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In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Seventeen people, including three children, were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Another 18 people were injured, and the search operation is ongoing.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 17
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on October 10 has increased to 17, including 3 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is also reported that 18 people were injured, including 2 children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia, noting that this was how Russia thanked the United States for lifting sanctions on diesel exports.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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