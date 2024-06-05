ukenru
Actual
In Ukraine restrictions on electricity during the day, due to bad weather without electricity 200 settlements - Ministry of energy

In Ukraine restrictions on electricity during the day, due to bad weather without electricity 200 settlements - Ministry of energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30130 views

In Ukraine today, restrictions on electricity supply are applied during the day. Due to bad weather, 200 settlements are de-energized.

In Ukraine today, restrictions on electricity supply are applied during the day. Due to bad weather, 200 settlements are de-energized. more than 300 workers remained underground in the mines of Donetsk region as a result of the shelling, and now they have come to the surface. This was reported in the Ministry of energy on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Generation and consumption

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania and Poland during the evening maximum consumption hours. 

Over the past day, due to a sharp increase in electricity consumption and a shortage in the power system after massive Russian attacks, emergency power outage schedules were applied.

Today, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine

- reported in the Ministry of energy.

Attacks

In the Donetsk region, due to enemy shelling, the overhead line of regional power companies was turned off. At the same time, substations and mines connected to them were de-energized. In total, there were 317 people underground. They came to the surface after the shift was over. All consumers were healed.

Bad weather

Due to bad weather (heavy rains, hail, strong winds), about 230 settlements remain de-energized. Most of all – more than 100-in the Khmelnitsky region.

De-energization

In Lviv region, at one of the high-voltage substations, equipment turned off and caught fire for technological reasons. As a result, the substation was de-energized. The state emergency service was involved in extinguishing the fire. 

In the Kiev region, a high-voltage overhead line was turned off. Estimated damage points are located on the territory of Belarus. The line is included in operation.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region and Chernihiv region, overhead lines of regional power companies were de-energized. Household consumers were left without voltage. Everyone is healed. 

In the Sumy region, due to a technological violation, the overhead line of regional power companies was disconnected. As a result, domestic consumers and local industry in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were de-energized. 

Emergencies

At one of the mines in the Donetsk region, a 21-year-old employee (a machinist of underground installations) was killed due to injuries. 

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a local resident received a fatal electric shock – he cut down a tree that fell on the overhead line wire. 

Today in the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to a technological violation at one of the substations, two mines were de-energized. People were not brought to the surface, and businesses soon healed. 

ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.21 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station. 

Import and export

Electricity imports are projected to reach 27,044 MWh for the current day. No export is expected. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

