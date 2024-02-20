In Ukraine, 374 settlements are without electricity, there are new damages to networks in three regions - energy

As of the morning of Tuesday, February 20, 374 settlements remain without power due to the fighting and other reasons. There are new damages in the networks in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, in Kharkiv region , repairmen have reconnected more than 10,000 consumers who lost power due to enemy shelling.

"Unfortunately, there are new damages to the power grids in the communities of the region. The number of disconnected consumers is being clarified" - the Ministry of Energy said.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, power lines were cut and 12 settlements were without electricity due to the fighting. As of the morning, all consumers were reconnected, the Energy Ministry said.

In Zaporizhzhya region, 6 settlements (over 1.2 thousand consumers) were cut off from electricity as a result of hostilities. 9.5 thousand consumers in 63 settlements of the region remain without electricity due to the hostilities.

In the Kherson region , 25.8 thousand consumers in 45 settlements are without electricity due to Russian strikes.

In Sumy region, 2,417 consumers in 55 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities.

In total, according to Ukrenergo, 374 settlements remain without electricity as of this morning due to the fighting and other reasons. "There are new damages in the networks of regional power companies in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhya regions," Ukrenergo said.

