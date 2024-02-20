In Ukraine, 374 settlements are without electricity, there are new damages to networks in three regions - energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
In Ukraine, 374 settlements are without electricity, there are new damages to networks in three regions - energy

In Ukraine, 374 settlements are without electricity, there are new damages to networks in three regions - energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26891 views

In particular, 374 settlements in Ukraine remain without electricity due to the hostilities. New damage to power grids was reported in Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka and Kharkivska oblasts.

As of the morning of Tuesday, February 20, 374 settlements remain without power due to the fighting and other reasons. There are new damages in the networks in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, in Kharkiv region , repairmen have reconnected more than 10,000 consumers who lost power due to enemy shelling.

"Unfortunately, there are new damages to the power grids in the communities of the region. The number of disconnected consumers is being clarified" - the Ministry of Energy said.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, power lines were cut and 12 settlements were without electricity due to the fighting. As of the morning, all consumers were reconnected, the Energy Ministry said. 

In Zaporizhzhya region, 6 settlements (over 1.2 thousand consumers) were cut off from electricity as a result of hostilities. 9.5 thousand consumers in 63 settlements of the region remain without electricity due to the hostilities.  

In the Kherson region , 25.8 thousand consumers  in 45 settlements are without electricity due to Russian strikes.

In Sumy region, 2,417 consumers in 55 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities.

In total, according to Ukrenergo, 374 settlements remain without electricity as of this morning due to the fighting and other reasons. "There are new damages in the networks of regional power companies in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhya regions," Ukrenergo said. 

Gas pipelines in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions damaged due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy20.02.24, 09:53 • 23800 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

