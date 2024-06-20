In two years, the EU has already trained more than 52 thousand Ukrainian military personnel - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine is in talks with the European Union to continue the EU mission, which began in 2022, to train the Military Defense Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The ministry said that Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Alexander Balanutsa discussed with the head of the EU military headquarters, Lieutenant General Mikael Van der Laan, the need to continue the EU eumam mission to train the Ukrainian military.

As of today, thanks to the initiative of our partners, more than 52 thousand Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants and officers have been trained, which is three times higher than the announced expectations - summed up in the Ministry of defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the EU military assistance mission to Ukraine began in the fall of 2022 after a meeting of 27 EU defense ministers and is designed for two years.

However, it can be extended if necessary – this is exactly what the current negotiations of the Ukrainian military leadership with EU leaders are aimed at.

Balanutsa explained that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively forming new brigades, and need high-quality training for the military. According to him, the continuation of the EU mission for military assistance to Ukraine is critically important.

I support the continuation of training and training of the Ukrainian military as part of the eumam military training mission. We thank Ukraine for its fight against Russian aggression and must do everything possible to support it Lieutenant General Mikael Van der Laan said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will create a joint training center in Polandthat will help the Ukrainian military exchange experience with Western partners and train according to NATO standards.