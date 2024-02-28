In two months, Ukrainians used the function of selling cars in "Diya" more than 20 thousand times

In two months, Ukrainians have already used the car sale function in the Diia mobile application 22 thousand times. This is reported by the press center of the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

The agency explains that people are increasingly changing their approach to buying and selling cars.

Car purchase and sale in Diia has been launched in Ukraine

The Diia app has been available for car re-registration since December 20, 2023. Since its launch, in a little over 2 months of operation, more than 22 thousand vehicles have been re-registered. Thanks to this, we can increasingly see vehicles with DI series on the roads of the country - said the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the buyer can leave the seller's license plate , in which case the car can be used immediately after the registration certificate appears in Diya.

Or there is a function to order a new license plate with the DI series, in which case you will be able to drive the car only after receiving it at Ukrposhta.

The service center explains that the seller and the buyer enter into a sales contract online, and receive the vehicle registration certificate and license plate at a convenient Ukrposhta branch.

At the same time, the seller of the car can leave his license plates in storage at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further use on a new car.

