In two months, “phantom” patrols recorded more than 112,000 speeding violations - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi reported that since September, “phantom” patrols have recorded more than 112,000 speeding violations. Vygivskyi made the statement during Question Time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, UNN reports.

Details

We launched the “phantoms,” which recorded 112,000 speeding violations in just over two months. We are working to increase the number of such vehicles. I want to say that we plan to deploy the “phantoms” to other regions as well. They are currently operating in Kyiv and the surrounding region; they will go to other major cities - Vygivskyi said.

The minister also urged lawmakers not to postpone road safety measures and to increase fines for speeding violations, because, as he said, “the fine for speeding has remained at the cost of two or three cups of coffee.”

We would like to remind you

In Ukraine, they plan to increase the number of “Phantom” vehicles and expand the area in which they operate.