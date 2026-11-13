In two months, “phantom” patrols recorded more than 112,000 speeding violations - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Over a period of more than two months, “phantom” patrols detected 112,000 speeding violations. They are planned to be relocated from Kyiv and the region to other cities.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi reported that since September, “phantom” patrols have recorded more than 112,000 speeding violations. Vygivskyi made the statement during Question Time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, UNN reports.
Details
We launched the “phantoms,” which recorded 112,000 speeding violations in just over two months. We are working to increase the number of such vehicles. I want to say that we plan to deploy the “phantoms” to other regions as well. They are currently operating in Kyiv and the surrounding region; they will go to other major cities
The minister also urged lawmakers not to postpone road safety measures and to increase fines for speeding violations, because, as he said, “the fine for speeding has remained at the cost of two or three cups of coffee.”
We would like to remind you
In Ukraine, they plan to increase the number of “Phantom” vehicles and expand the area in which they operate.