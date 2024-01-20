In Transcarpathia, a couple attacked a border guard patrol, one victim

In Transcarpathia, a couple attacked a border guard and injured a border guard. This was reported by the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment, UNN reports.

Details

According to the border guards, they were conducting an inspection at the post. One of the drivers refused to provide the car for inspection.

The driver fled the scene in a car at high speed. His wife, two children and another relative were with him. A few minutes later, border guards caught up with the fugitive.

While talking to the detainees, the driver's wife struck a border guard in the face who was part of the border patrol and documenting the offense. In turn, the man attacked another border guard who was also at the scene. said the border guards

Police officers were called to the scene to record the offense.

During the clarification and documentation of the circumstances of the offense, the couple constantly shouted threats and obscenities at border guard officers, even in the presence of their young children. the statement reads

It is known that the detainee has repeatedly come to the attention of operatives of the Mukachevo border guard detachment as a person involved in illegal activities.

The border guard was taken to the hospital with injuries.

AddendumAddendum

Reports on committing an administrative offense under Art. 185.10 were drawn up against both citizens who refused to comply with the lawful demands of the border guard.

In addition, the border guards sent a report to the National Police about the detection of signs of a crime under Art. 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer".

In addition, to detect signs of an offense under Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Failure of parents or persons in loco parentis to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities", a report will be sent to the Service for Children, Vynohradiv and Berehove City Councils and Berehove District Police Department.

