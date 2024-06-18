$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12508 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

In the US, an unknown person robbed a Secret Service agent during Biden's visit to Los Angeles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17562 views

During President Joe Biden's visit to California, a Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California. The attacker managed to escape.

In the US, an unknown person robbed a Secret Service agent during Biden's visit to Los Angeles

Over the weekend, during US President Joe Biden's visit to California, unknown persons robbed a Secret Service agent in the western California town of Tustin. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at about 21:30 on , officers of the Tustin Police Department responded to a call about a possible robbery that occurred in the Tustin Fields 1 residential area.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the victim was a Secret Service agent and that his bag had been stolen by threatening him with a gun.  Law enforcement officials also said that the agent tried to shoot back at the attacker. 

The newspaper adds that police have not yet managed to detain the attacker, so it is not known whether the agent managed to wound him. Officers found some of the victim's belongings in the area, and the incident is under investigation.

In the meantime, the police have put out an APB for a silver Infiniti FX35 made in 2004-2006 or a similar vehicle that was seen at the scene.

The local police department asks for citizens' assistance in identifying the persons involved in the crime

Addendum

Also this weekend, California hosted a star-studded fundraiser for US President Joe Biden's election campaign. Among the attendees were George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand and many other stars. 

Previously, thanks to this party, Biden raised more than $30 million.

Recall

In May , an unknown person attacked actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street. The police department said no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

