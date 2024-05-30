In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already tried to improve the situation 12 times, there is fighting in the area of Novoaleksandrovka - General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77142 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145260 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171988 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163752 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148001 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110775 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37806 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56403 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106600 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 56330 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239778 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232482 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219619 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11469 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18641 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106600 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110775 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158570 views
Actual
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already tried to improve the situation 12 times, there is fighting in the area of Novoaleksandrovka - General Staff

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already tried to improve the situation 12 times, there is fighting in the area of Novoaleksandrovka - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18731 views

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to improve their tactical positions 12 times, and intense fighting continues near the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Donetsk region.

Since the beginning of this day, 49 clashes have already occurred at the front, the most active enemy is in the Pokrovsky direction, where  he has already tried to improve his tactical position 12 times. The hottest zone is the area of the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Donetsk region. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 14: 30 on May 30, writes UNN

Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes has increased to 49. the greatest activity of the enemy is still observed in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces hold their positions and respond harshly to the invaders ' attempts to move forward

 - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

There were two military clashes in the Kharkiv direction . One enemy attack was repulsed. In another area, our units are taking active measures to destroy the Russian invaders.

In the Kupyansky direction, the number of assault attempts by the invaders increased to three. A military clash continues in the area of  the village of Ivanovka.

The enemy is also active today in the Seversky direction. here, the Russian invaders have already attacked seven times. The Repulse of three enemy assaults near Razdolovka continues, and another battle continues in the area of Belogorovka. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back against the invaders, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction the number of military clashes has increased to six today. Russian assault operations near Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka and Novy were repulsed. The battle continues near Andreevka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor maintains a high attack intensity and has already tried to improve its tactical position 12 times. The hottest zone on the map of military operations is the area of the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Donetsk region, where our soldiers are currently repelling three enemy assaults. Fighting also continues near Yevgenyevka and Umansky. The attack of the invaders in the direction of the village of progress was stopped.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Defense Forces of these days have already repelled eight enemy attacks. Two military clashes continue in the Krasnogorovka area, where the Russians are trying to break through our defense lines.

Also, two battles continue near Urozhaynoye. In general, the enemy attacked three times in the Vremovsky direction today.

Three military clashes continue in the Orekhovsky direction. here, an enemy unit conducts an assault from Mirny to Maly Shcherbaki. Another place of confrontation is near the village of Novoandrievka. The situation is under control, and the Russians are getting a decent rebuff.

On the Pridneprovsky direction the number of military clashes on the Left-Bank bridgeheads increased to three; 

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly. 

"Our soldiers are ready to break the enemy's offensive plans," the General Staff said. 

Swedish AWACS aircraft in tandem with F-16 will help drive Russian aircraft away from launch lines by at least 40 km - expert30.05.24, 14:57 • 134063 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising