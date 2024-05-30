In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already tried to improve the situation 12 times, there is fighting in the area of Novoaleksandrovka - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 49 clashes have already occurred at the front, the most active enemy is in the Pokrovsky direction, where he has already tried to improve his tactical position 12 times. The hottest zone is the area of the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Donetsk region. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 14: 30 on May 30, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes has increased to 49. the greatest activity of the enemy is still observed in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces hold their positions and respond harshly to the invaders ' attempts to move forward - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

There were two military clashes in the Kharkiv direction . One enemy attack was repulsed. In another area, our units are taking active measures to destroy the Russian invaders.

In the Kupyansky direction, the number of assault attempts by the invaders increased to three. A military clash continues in the area of the village of Ivanovka.

The enemy is also active today in the Seversky direction. here, the Russian invaders have already attacked seven times. The Repulse of three enemy assaults near Razdolovka continues, and another battle continues in the area of Belogorovka. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back against the invaders, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction the number of military clashes has increased to six today. Russian assault operations near Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka and Novy were repulsed. The battle continues near Andreevka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor maintains a high attack intensity and has already tried to improve its tactical position 12 times. The hottest zone on the map of military operations is the area of the village of Novoaleksandrovka, Donetsk region, where our soldiers are currently repelling three enemy assaults. Fighting also continues near Yevgenyevka and Umansky. The attack of the invaders in the direction of the village of progress was stopped.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Defense Forces of these days have already repelled eight enemy attacks. Two military clashes continue in the Krasnogorovka area, where the Russians are trying to break through our defense lines.

Also, two battles continue near Urozhaynoye. In general, the enemy attacked three times in the Vremovsky direction today.

Three military clashes continue in the Orekhovsky direction. here, an enemy unit conducts an assault from Mirny to Maly Shcherbaki. Another place of confrontation is near the village of Novoandrievka. The situation is under control, and the Russians are getting a decent rebuff.

On the Pridneprovsky direction the number of military clashes on the Left-Bank bridgeheads increased to three;

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

"Our soldiers are ready to break the enemy's offensive plans," the General Staff said.

