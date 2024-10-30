In the occupied territories, Russians threaten to cut off heating to those who do not receive a Russian passport - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians demand a Russian passport to renegotiate heating contracts. This also requires re-registration of housing ownership under the laws of the occupiers.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are threatening locals with the lack of heating in their homes if they do not agree to receive a Russian passport. This was stated by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
For example, in the occupied part of the south , local collaborators threaten to cut off heat to those who have not renegotiated their contracts with heat suppliers.
However, in order to renegotiate the contract, it is necessary to re-register the ownership of the apartment in accordance with the laws of the occupier, as well as to have a Russian passport
In this way, the enemy once again violates international humanitarian law and forces Ukrainians to obtain a Russian passport, as it does not recognize the right of the Ukrainian nation to exist.
Recall
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has stated that Ukrainians will not be tried for receiving a Russian passport under duress in the occupied territories. Such documents have no legal force and are not recognized in Ukraine and the world.
