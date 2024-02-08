In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders hand out summonses and teach young people "proper" blogging

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65463 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116929 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164071 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267003 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176756 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166818 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237242 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63325 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99148 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60557 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31792 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41952 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237244 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248059 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234256 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116933 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100160 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100611 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117136 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117794 views
In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders hand out summonses and teach young people "proper" blogging

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28805 views

The occupiers in the Luhansk region are handing out Russian passports and summonses to men, and are opening a center to teach young people how to blog.

In Lysychansk and Rubizhne, the occupiers are handing out summonses to men along with Russian passports, and in Luhansk they will teach young people how to "correctly" present information on the Internet. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

Nevske and the villages around it are under fire from Russian artillery and mortars. They are also shooting at Bilohorivka with weapons of various caliber. Yesterday, the settlement was hit by air strikes. The invasive assaults are almost continuous - several attacks a day. However, our soldiers are holding back the enemy, preventing it from advancing deeper into the country. They are destroying the occupiers with all available means of destruction,

- the statement said.

Details

To conduct another wave of forced mobilization, the invaders are waiting for the elections to be completed exclusively on the territory of the Russian Federation. In the occupied regions, it continues. In particular, in frontline cities.

For example, in Lysychansk, men receive summonses together with their Russian passports. The same is true in Rubizhne. They are handed over both when applying for an administrative service and when trying to leave the city.

Addendum

In Luhansk, young people aged 14 to 22 will be trained as propagandists. From a young age, they will be taught how to present information on the Internet correctly, according to the Russians.

A special blogger education center was even opened for this purpose. The so-called "training" will be conducted by practitioners from Russia.

In occupied Melitopol, Russian invaders plan to create the first "Center for Youth Training"07.02.24, 17:56 • 23191 view

Olga Rozgon

War
lysychanskLysychansk
rubizhneRubizhne
telegramTelegram
melitopolMelitopol
luhanskLuhansk

