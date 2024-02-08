In Lysychansk and Rubizhne, the occupiers are handing out summonses to men along with Russian passports, and in Luhansk they will teach young people how to "correctly" present information on the Internet. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

Nevske and the villages around it are under fire from Russian artillery and mortars. They are also shooting at Bilohorivka with weapons of various caliber. Yesterday, the settlement was hit by air strikes. The invasive assaults are almost continuous - several attacks a day. However, our soldiers are holding back the enemy, preventing it from advancing deeper into the country. They are destroying the occupiers with all available means of destruction, - the statement said.

Details

To conduct another wave of forced mobilization, the invaders are waiting for the elections to be completed exclusively on the territory of the Russian Federation. In the occupied regions, it continues. In particular, in frontline cities.

For example, in Lysychansk, men receive summonses together with their Russian passports. The same is true in Rubizhne. They are handed over both when applying for an administrative service and when trying to leave the city.

Addendum

In Luhansk, young people aged 14 to 22 will be trained as propagandists. From a young age, they will be taught how to present information on the Internet correctly, according to the Russians.

A special blogger education center was even opened for this purpose. The so-called "training" will be conducted by practitioners from Russia.

