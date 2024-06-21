In the occupied Luhansk region, farmers face fines for non-fulfillment of the plan due to the death of the crop

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

In the occupied Luhansk region, farmers face fines for non-fulfillment of the plan due to the death of the crop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20262 views

Farmers in the occupied Luhansk region face fines for crop loss due to frosts in May.

In the occupied Luhansk region, farmers face fines for non-fulfillment of the plan due to the death of the crop

Farmers will be fined for non-compliance with the gross harvest indicators due to the death of the crop in the so-called "lpr". This is reported by the Luhansk regional military (state) administration, writes UNN.

Details

LRMA reported that bread was delivered to the liberated villages of the Krasnorechensk community, despite constant shelling. A week-long supply of bread was delivered to Nevsky, Novolyubovka and Makeyevka.

There are still people in each of these villages. Evacuate an elderly woman yesterday. Others are still refusing

- said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk region.

As reported, in May, due to Frost, agricultural crops died en masse in the fields of the occupied Luhansk region. The occupation authorities announced the loss of 7% of the future crop on an area of 40 thousand hectares. According to local residents, bad weather caused much more damage. At the same time, with the occupation legislation, enterprises that fail to meet the gross tax figures this year will face penalties.

The LRMA also confirms that in the occupied territories, the invaders confiscate civilian vehicles, and have already begun to take cars. The reason may be the smallest violation of traffic rules.

Add

It is also reported that the russians fired rocket artillery at the village of Nevsky. Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Nevsky Prospekt and Makeyevka were shelled with cannon artillery and mortars.

In addition, the enemy attacked 22 times in the Limansky and Kupyansky directions. In the Luhansk region-near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky, Grekovka, Sergeyevka and in the Serebryansky forest.

Recall

Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" after grueling battles that lasted more than a month, were able to knock out the Russian invaders from their positions in the Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region.

In maternity hospitals of the "lPR" without a Russian passport, parents are threatened not to give their children - RMA01.05.24, 10:05 • 18845 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

