Farmers will be fined for non-compliance with the gross harvest indicators due to the death of the crop in the so-called "lpr". This is reported by the Luhansk regional military (state) administration, writes UNN.

LRMA reported that bread was delivered to the liberated villages of the Krasnorechensk community, despite constant shelling. A week-long supply of bread was delivered to Nevsky, Novolyubovka and Makeyevka.

There are still people in each of these villages. Evacuate an elderly woman yesterday. Others are still refusing - said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk region.

As reported, in May, due to Frost, agricultural crops died en masse in the fields of the occupied Luhansk region. The occupation authorities announced the loss of 7% of the future crop on an area of 40 thousand hectares. According to local residents, bad weather caused much more damage. At the same time, with the occupation legislation, enterprises that fail to meet the gross tax figures this year will face penalties.

The LRMA also confirms that in the occupied territories, the invaders confiscate civilian vehicles, and have already begun to take cars. The reason may be the smallest violation of traffic rules.

It is also reported that the russians fired rocket artillery at the village of Nevsky. Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, Nevsky Prospekt and Makeyevka were shelled with cannon artillery and mortars.

In addition, the enemy attacked 22 times in the Limansky and Kupyansky directions. In the Luhansk region-near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky, Grekovka, Sergeyevka and in the Serebryansky forest.

Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" after grueling battles that lasted more than a month, were able to knock out the Russian invaders from their positions in the Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region.

In maternity hospitals of the "lPR" without a Russian passport, parents are threatened not to give their children - RMA