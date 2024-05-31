ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Donetsk region Russians shelled settlements 7 times, infrastructure facility was damaged in Pivnichne with KAB

In Donetsk region Russians shelled settlements 7 times, infrastructure facility was damaged in Pivnichne with KAB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59251 views

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled settlements 7 times in one day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, wounding 3 people.

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled settlements 7 times over the past day, wounding 3 people, damaging residential buildings, as well as an Infrastructure Facility, and hitting Pivnichne with KAB, head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Friday, UNN writes.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 7 times. 155 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from the front line

- Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the enemy shelled four districts:

  • Volnovakha district. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Bogoyavlenka of the Ugledar community. 
  • 2 people were injured in Krasnogorovka. In Kurakhovka, 2 houses were damaged, the outskirts of Kurakhovo were shelled. In Vozdvizhenka Grodovskaya community, a house was destroyed. In Novogrodovka, a house was damaged. 
  • Kramatorsk district.a building was destroyed in the Torsky Limansky community. The outskirts of the Konstantinovsky community are under fire. 
  • The Russians dropped a KAB-250 on the Pivnichne in Toretsk Community: 1 person was injured, 66 houses and an Infrastructure Facility were damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 2 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. Another 1 House was damaged in Serebryanka of the Seversk community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
