In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 3 "shaheds" were destroyed at night, because of the shelling of Nikopol by the Russian Federation, there are wounded

On the night of June 7, the air defense forces shot down three enemy Shahed in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region. as a result of enemy shelling of Nikopol, two women were injured. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

At night, our defenders destroyed 3 shaheds over the region. Two in Dnipro and one more in Kryvyi Rih district - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also said that attacks on the Nikopol region do not stop. The enemy uses both artillery and kamikaze drones. According to him, Nikopol himself suffered the most from the evening.

Two women, aged 70 and 61, were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, due to the shelling of the Russian Federation, fires occurred in the city. About a dozen and a half private houses and a garage were damaged. 2 outbuildings were destroyed and 10 were mutilated. Several cars were destroyed or beaten. power lines were also affected.

The aggressor also hit the Mirovskaya and Marganetskaya communities. There were no casualties, Lysak pointed out.

