In the Desna River near Kyiv, the water level has fallen to the lowest level for the entire period of observation

The water level at the hydrological post in the village of Litky is only 70 cm from the zero mark of the post. This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that according to the Kyiv hydrological station, the hydrological post of the Desna River in the village of Litky on September 21-23 observed the lowest water level for the entire period of observation since 1923 - 70 cm above the zero of the post.

Recall

On September 17, Kyiv recorded the highest minimum air temperature for that day - 16.7°C. This is 0.4°C higher than the previous record set in 1947 and 6.6°C higher than the climate norm.

In addition, meteorologists recorded four temperature records in Kyiv from August 25 to 27. The average monthly temperature was +23.1°C, which is 2.7°C higher than normal, and August 2024 was the third warmest since 1891.

