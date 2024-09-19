Pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers: there is no threat to water supply in Kyiv region

As of Thursday, September 19, the water quality of the Desna River at water intakes in Kyiv region is within normal limits. This was stated by the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at the water intake point in Brovary, the chemical oxygen consumption is 32.02 milligrams per cubic meter, while the norm is 30 milligrams per cubic meter, and the dissolved oxygen is normal.

Also, at the water intake point in Kyiv, the chemical oxygen consumption is 20.76 milligrams per cubic meter, dissolved oxygen is 6.02 milligrams per cubic meter, while the norm is at least 4 milligrams per cubic meter.

No exceedances of pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were detected. No fish kills were detected. No exceedances were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, nitrite and chloride - the State Ecological Inspectorate report says.

The agency emphasizes that according to Kyivvodokanal and scientists, Kyivvodokanal's treatment facilities will be able to cope with the pollution if it reaches the water intake points.

Therefore, the quality of water in consumers' taps will not change and will meet the requirements of the State Sanitary Standards and Regulations.

The water quality of the Seim River is also improving in Chernihiv Oblast. All the studied indicators are within the limits of the norms, except for manganese in Baturyn, where it exceeds the norm by 1.2 times.

In addition, in the Chernihiv region, water quality in the Desna River has improved in all locations.

According to the results of measurements of priority pollutants in water samples from the Seim and Desna rivers in Chernihiv Oblast, no exceedances of environmental quality standards for pesticides, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were found - summarized in of the State Environmental Inspectorate.

Addendum

At the same time, the water quality in the Seim River in Sumy region continues to deteriorate at the upper monitoring points. The likely source of pollution is in Russia.

In particular, the worst indicators are recorded on the Prudy - Mutyn section.

Chemical oxygen consumption decreased by 29 units compared to the previous day and amounts to 112 milligrams per cubic meter near Prudy village and 102 milligrams per cubic meter near Mutyn village. Dissolved oxygen increased to 0.14-0.34 milligrams per cubic meter. Ammonium nitrogen is within normal limits - experts said.

The chemical oxygen consumption decreased by 29 units compared to the previous day and amounts to 112 milligrams per cubic meter near Prudy village and 102 milligrams per cubic meter near Mutyn village. Dissolved oxygen increased to 0.14-0.34 milligrams per cubic meter. Ammonium nitrogen is within normal limits.

Recall

The State Agency of Water Resources stated that in Kyiv region, there is a decrease in visual signs of pollution of the Desna river. However, in Sumy region, organic pollution of the Seim River is still recorded .