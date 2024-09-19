Pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers: there is no threat to water supply in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111123 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147347 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141254 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112263 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 51250 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 36091 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78563 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 53109 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 49555 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196990 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150719 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141799 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158385 views
Pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers: there is no threat to water supply in Kyiv region

Pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers: there is no threat to water supply in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12943 views

The State Ecological Inspectorate reports that the water quality in the Desna River in Kyiv Oblast is normal. However, in Sumy region, water quality in the Seim River remains deteriorating, with the likely source of pollution being in Russia.

As of Thursday, September 19, the water quality of the Desna River at water intakes in Kyiv region is within normal limits. This was stated by the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at the water intake point in Brovary, the chemical oxygen consumption is 32.02 milligrams per cubic meter, while the norm is 30 milligrams per cubic meter, and the dissolved oxygen is normal.

Also, at the water intake point in Kyiv, the chemical oxygen consumption is 20.76 milligrams per cubic meter, dissolved oxygen is 6.02 milligrams per cubic meter, while the norm is at least 4 milligrams per cubic meter.

No exceedances of pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were detected. No fish kills were detected. No exceedances were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, nitrite and chloride 

- the State Ecological Inspectorate report says.

The agency emphasizes that according to Kyivvodokanal and scientists, Kyivvodokanal's treatment facilities will be able to cope with the pollution if it reaches the water intake points.

Therefore, the quality of water in consumers' taps will not change and will meet the requirements of the State Sanitary Standards and Regulations.

The water quality of the Seim River is also improving in Chernihiv Oblast. All the studied indicators are within the limits of the norms, except for manganese in Baturyn, where it exceeds the norm by 1.2 times.

In addition, in the Chernihiv region, water quality in the Desna River has improved in all locations.

According to the results of measurements of priority pollutants in water samples from the Seim and Desna rivers in Chernihiv Oblast, no exceedances of environmental quality standards for pesticides, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were found

- summarized in of the State Environmental Inspectorate.

Addendum

At the same time, the water quality in the Seim River in Sumy region continues to deteriorate at the upper monitoring points. The likely source of pollution is in Russia.

In particular, the worst indicators are recorded on the Prudy - Mutyn section.

Chemical oxygen consumption decreased by 29 units compared to the previous day and amounts to 112 milligrams per cubic meter near Prudy village and 102 milligrams per cubic meter near Mutyn village. Dissolved oxygen increased to 0.14-0.34 milligrams per cubic meter. Ammonium nitrogen is within normal limits

- experts said. 

The chemical oxygen consumption decreased by 29 units compared to the previous day and amounts to 112 milligrams per cubic meter near Prudy village and 102 milligrams per cubic meter near Mutyn village. Dissolved oxygen increased to 0.14-0.34 milligrams per cubic meter. Ammonium nitrogen is within normal limits.

Recall

The State Agency of Water Resources stated that in Kyiv region, there is a decrease in visual signs of pollution of the Desna river. However, in Sumy region, organic pollution of the Seim River is still recorded .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

