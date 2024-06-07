In the 1930s, Hitler overcame line after line, as did Putin-Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech to the National Assembly of France noted that Europe is not enough for the Russian regime and compared Hitler's actions with Putin's, the correspondent reports UNN.

This war may spread, just as it did eighty years ago. In the 1930s, Hitler joined the ranks line by line, and so did Putin. Can Putin win the war? No, because you and I have no right to lose. Can this war disappear on the lines that are now? No, because there are no lines for evil, which is 80 years ago, which is now. And if someone tries to draw time lines themselves, it will only give a pause before a new war - says Zelensky.

He added that the Russian regime knows no borders, because only Europe is not enough for it.

Even Europe is not enough for him, he has already destroyed Syria and chaotic the Sahel. He invests in terror and destroys life where he can touch it, where there is no resistance. He has pulled out of his hands the entire arsenal of the last century, from the naval blockade to the mass abduction of children of our people in the occupied territories, and is blackmailing the whole world to make the world afraid of him - said the president of Ukraine.

