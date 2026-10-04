In Sumy, the number of people injured in the KAB strikes has risen to seven

$44.8350.70
ukenru
08:17 AM • 9754 views
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideo
07:40 AM • 11173 views
The enemy attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge; there is damage — the mayorVideo
07:29 AM • 10397 views
"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"
07:14 AM • 12230 views
Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained
06:26 AM • 14152 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: the number of downed targets is increasing, hits were recorded at 5 locations
Exclusive
05:28 AM • 21140 views
Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
05:14 AM • 21060 views
The General Staff stated that the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel.
04:50 AM • 20855 views
German Chancellor Merz unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for the first time since 2025
04:06 AM • 23640 views
Russians are stuck in Kupiansk without supplies; receiving reinforcements is “almost impossible” – ISW
03:35 AM • 22933 views
An aircraft carrying people disappeared over the ocean after departing from Bermuda, with the pilot declaring an emergency
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
48%
759mm
Popular news
Explosions rang out from Crimea to Rostov and Donetsk; air defense was operating in the area of the "Hvardiiske" airfieldOctober 3, 11:55 PM • 12578 views
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly lookOctober 4, 12:06 AM • 42163 views
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attackOctober 4, 01:06 AM • 36422 views
In Seoul, dozens of opposition lawmakers took part in a large-scale rally against President Lee Jae-myung’s policiesOctober 4, 01:17 AM • 9692 views
A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue06:42 AM • 8992 views
Publications
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideo08:17 AM • 9772 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 114245 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 116812 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 101114 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 123239 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Canada
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained07:14 AM • 12230 views
A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue06:42 AM • 9020 views
Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attackOctober 4, 01:06 AM • 36436 views
Taylor Swift dramatically cut her hair shorter and showed off a new curly lookOctober 4, 12:06 AM • 42174 views
8-year-old Japanese pop star Runa Hirata died from a complication of the flu five days after a concertOctober 3, 11:06 PM • 44732 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
The Guardian
Shahed-136
The Hill

In Sumy, the number of people injured in the KAB strikes has risen to seven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Russia struck a residential area of Sumy with KABs: seven people were injured, including a child. Houses, private residences, and cars were damaged.

In Sumy, the number of people injured in the KAB strikes has risen to seven

On the morning of October 4, Russia shelled high-rise apartment buildings in Sumy with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the strikes, the number of injured people rose to seven, including a child. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

This morning in Sumy, Russian guided aerial bombs struck near high-rise apartment buildings! Seven injured people are currently known to have been reported, including one child! Rescuers helped people escape from damaged homes. In particular, an elderly woman who was unable to move independently was evacuated from an upper floor 

– the post says.

According to the available information, community rescue officers were also working at the sites of the strikes. Operations were carried out simultaneously at several locations. The strike damaged high-rise residential buildings, private homes, and vehicles. 

As a reminder,

Russian forces struck the residential sector of the Sumy community with five guided aerial bombs. At least five people were injured, two of them seriously. 

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sumy