In Sumy, the number of people injured in the KAB strikes has risen to seven

On the morning of October 4, Russia shelled high-rise apartment buildings in Sumy with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the strikes, the number of injured people rose to seven, including a child. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

This morning in Sumy, Russian guided aerial bombs struck near high-rise apartment buildings! Seven injured people are currently known to have been reported, including one child! Rescuers helped people escape from damaged homes. In particular, an elderly woman who was unable to move independently was evacuated from an upper floor – the post says.

According to the available information, community rescue officers were also working at the sites of the strikes. Operations were carried out simultaneously at several locations. The strike damaged high-rise residential buildings, private homes, and vehicles.

As a reminder,

Russian forces struck the residential sector of the Sumy community with five guided aerial bombs. At least five people were injured, two of them seriously.