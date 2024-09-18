In Sumy region, Russians drop incendiary mixture on forests from drones

Russian troops are dumping containers with incendiary mixture in Sumy region, which provoke fires. This was stated by the Northern Forest Office of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a dangerous tin can with an incendiary mixture was found in the forests of the Svesky forestry of the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”.

Branch director Oleh Marukha explained that the invaders use drones to drop such cans. When they hit the ground, they break, causing fires that quickly escalate into forest fires.

Drones fly over our forests every day. There are up to five fires a day in different parts of the forest, and these cans are one of the reasons. Where the military allows, we lay mineralized strips to contain the spread of fire, but unfortunately, we do not have access to everywhere - Marukha said .

Recall

Over the past day, September 17, more than 50 fires were extinguished in Ukraine . The most difficult situation is in Poltava and Kharkiv regions, where forests are burning due to dry weather and shelling.