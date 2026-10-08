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In Spain, a woman whose eviction sparked mass protests over the housing crisis has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

María del Carmen Abascal became a symbol of the tenants’ struggle after being evicted from a home in Madrid. Following her death, protesters gathered outside parliament.

In Spain, a woman whose eviction sparked mass protests over the housing crisis has died

87-year-old María del Carmen Abascal, known as "Maricarmen," has died in Spain. Her eviction from her home in Madrid sparked mass protests over the country’s housing crisis. This was reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

María del Carmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman whose eviction from her longtime home in Madrid sparked nationwide protests across Spain and triggered a political crisis, died in a hospital on Wednesday.

She was expected to return home after being discharged from the hospital. The real estate company that evicted her in order to rent out the apartment at a much higher price eventually gave in under enormous public pressure and agreed to let her return to the apartment.

Known as "Maricarmen," she became a symbol for tenants struggling with Spain’s housing affordability crisis. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the woman’s family

"All my love to Maricarmen’s family and loved ones. I also embrace all of us who feel this loss as our own today. Rest in peace," Sánchez said.

According to the publication, following the news of Abascal’s death, protesters gathered outside Spain’s parliament in Madrid. They chanted: "Maricarmen lives on, the struggle continues!".

We remind you

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Madrid to protest Spain’s housing crisis after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from the apartment where she had lived for decades

Spain's prime minister has called early elections amid the housing crisis05.10.26, 12:11 • 5585 views

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
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