In Sevastopol, children were involved in a competition to design a medal to mark the 10th anniversary of the Russian annexation of the city

The authorities of occupied Sevastopol have invited children to participate in a competition to design a medal to mark the 10th anniversary of the Russian annexation of the city. The competition was won by pro-Russian pro-government activist Marina Voronezhskaya, reports Krym.Realii, UNN reports.

Details

In Sevastopol, children were invited to participate in a competition to create a medal to mark the 10th anniversary of the Russian annexation of the city. A total of 42 applications were submitted to the competition, half of which were from schoolchildren. The winner was the work of pro-Russian pro-government activist Marina Voronezhskaya (Chervinskaya) - the publication reports.

It is noted that the obverse of the medal depicts Nakhimov Square, while the reverse shows the monument to the Sunken Ships. A quote from Putin is planned to be placed around the medal. Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that the medal is to be awarded to those who participated in the annexation of the city and "for their significant contribution to the development of the city.

Recall

In Donetsk region, the occupation authorities organize propaganda concerts with the participation of students from Yakutia.

Russian "military commanders" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov: what does "Caesar Kunikov" have to do with it